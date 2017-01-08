2 charged in connection with weekend murder

Authorities have arrested two people in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Gabriel Salazar.

Lubbock police found Salazar's body behind the Carriage House Inn around 9:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

A 911 caller told police he saw a man lying on the ground in the back parking lot. Due to the nature of the death, homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

27-year-old Jake Johnson is in jail charged with murder and tampering with evidence, held on a $200,000 bond. 26-year-old Geneva Leal is charged with tampering with evidence and remains jailed on a $75,000 bond.

According to the arrest warrant, Johnson dumped Salazar's body because he quote - "Did not care if he (Salazar) lived or died."

The pages of the warrant go on to state that Johnson told police exactly where the evidence could be found linking him to the murder.

According to the arrest warrant, Salazar was at Leal's house Saturday when he was attacked.

Leal told investigators she saw Salazar shot, stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat.

The warrant reveals Leal told investigators after the attack she cleaned up all the blood inside the house.

It goes on to sate Johnson arrived after the attack, but told officers Salazar was still alive at the time.

The warrant reveals Johnson took Salazar's body from Leal's house, put him in the back of his pick-up and left him behind The Carriage House Inn and Suites.

Johnson admitted to police he didn't know Salazar was dead until Sunday.

The warrant continues with Johnson admitting to investigators they would find the plastic bed liner along with the tools from his truck that had Salazar's blood on it, inside his house.

According to the warrant, Johnson went back Sunday to the house where Salazar was attacked and saw the carpet from the living had been removed.

