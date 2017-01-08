Woman dies after being pinned between 2 vehicles early Sunday morning

The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened just before 1 o'clock Sunday morning in the 1300 block of the West Loop 289 access road.

Officers responded to an accident where a vehicle struck the southbound lane guardrail in the 1200 block of West Loop 289. The vehicle needed to be towed and a friend was called to take them home.

The passenger of the crashed vehicle, 21-year-old Mackenzie McCulloch was standing at the trunk of the friend's vehicle parked on the shoulder of the access road when another vehicle traveling southbound on the access road struck the woman.

McCulloch was pinned between the two vehicles causing severe injuries. Officers on scene ran to help the woman, but her injuries were too severe and she died at the scene of the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time, and this continues to be an active investigation by the Lubbock Police Department Accident Investigation Division.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.