President's Prescription: New Year's Resolution

If your New Year's Resolution is simply to live healthier, there are some easy alternatives we can make when it comes to food choices.



You've heard it said that we're creatures of habit, well that's absolutely the truth. Sometimes our habits have been created over the course of many many years. And, in order to create new habits, we have to stick with a routine for a couple of months. Now this is really important when it comes to your food choices because, although on the front end it can be difficult to make the changes, over the long term it can really provide you with a much healthier lifestyle.



Substitutions can be as easy as substituting olive or canola oil for butter. If you're wanting a salty snack, instead of potato chips why not try a handful of nuts.



Peanut butter and other nut-butter spreads that are free of trans fats, can be used on celery, bananas and crackers as a light snack that can help fill you up when you're hungry. If you are using butter as a spread, try using avocado as a creamy substitute.



Red meat, ground beef, sausage, bacon and organ meats can all be replaced with chicken, turkey, trimmed pork chops, fish and even beans. Whole milk is high in saturated fats and instead can be substituted by one percent or fat-free milk. Instead of frying foods, try grilling, baking, roasting, steaming, broiling or even boiling foods to change up the way you cook.



Over the long run, living a healthier lifestyle might even save you on your medical expenses. So keep in mind, healthier food options can do things to stave off illnesses like diabetes, heart disease and other chronic conditions. So make this part of your healthier routine. For maintaining good health, I'm Dr. Tedd Mitchell.

