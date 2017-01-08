University Medical Center is full

President Donald Trump has declared: "I am my own strategist." That would seem to bode poorly for his actual strategist, Steve Bannon.
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.
The Tillerson visit comes as Washington and Moscow are trading sharp accusations about a chemical weapons attack last week in Syria.
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.
