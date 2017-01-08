University Medical Center is full - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

University Medical Center is full



University Center is full.

Currently the hospital is on diversion for adult medical patients.

They are still taking pediatric and trauma patients, but currently do not have room for non-emergeny adult patients.

Marketing Director Eric Finely tells us they hope to be off diversion sometime.

