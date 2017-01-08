Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Trinity Christian Lions - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Trinity Christian Lions

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Source: Pete Christy, KCBD

After winning the Caprock Classic Large School Boys Title, the Trinity Christian Lions stretched their winning streak to 14 games this past week beating #14 in 6A Tascosa, #5 in TAPPS 2A All Saints and 6A Odessa Permian.

Coach Jeremy McFerrin and the Lions came in studio to talk about their week and give their thoughts on what's ahead for Trinity Christian.

