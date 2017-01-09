TX Rep. Burrows files bill to authorize TxDOT study of extending I-27 to Laredo

Texas State Representative Dustin R. Burrows (HD-83) filed House Bill 869 Monday morning, legislation directing the Texas Department of Transportation to conduct a feasibility study of extending Interstate Highway I-27 from Lubbock to Laredo.

"This bill would direct TXDOT to examine a critically needed expansion of I-27, which currently ends in Lubbock. Given the economic and population growth West Texas has experienced during the last 20-years, the continuation of the interstate to Laredo would allow for further industry and business expansion along the route," said Burrows. "President-elect Trump has stated he will pursue substantial national infrastructure improvements and my bill positions West Texas to be ready with a solid plan for the I-27 expansion," Burrows added.

Michael Reeves, Executive Director of the Ports to Plains Alliance, a group of over 275 communities and businesses who advocate for transportation infrastructure improvement, said "We wholeheartedly support Rep. Burrows' bill which will facilitate a critical next step in our efforts to extend Interstate 27. Texas does not have a major north-south Interstate west of I-35. An extended I-27 will boost economic growth and opportunity in West Texas, while serving as a much-needed alternative to the congested I-35 corridor."

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said "From an economic development perspective, the extension of I-27 would be a huge boost, not only to Lubbock's economy but to virtually all of the communities along the interstate.

A thorough TXDOT study would certainly prepare us for the next step in this process."

