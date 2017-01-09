USDA issues public health alert, Dion's sliced deli meats may have been contaminated with Listeria

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert due to the concerns that assorted sliced deli meat products were served to customers at Dion's in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The sliced roast beef, ham, pastrami and turkey items were produced between Dec. 14, 2016 and Dec. 29, 2016, however product may have been available in restaurant locations through Jan. 4, 2017. The sliced deli meat products are used on pizzas, salads and open-faced sandwiches.

"Consumers who have purchased these products from Dion’s restaurants are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," according to the FSIS alert.

Officials with Dion's commented about the alert on their Facebook page.

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

