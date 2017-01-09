Lubbock police searching for suspect accused of evading police, abandoning vehicle

Lubbock police are searching for this man, accused of evading police and abandoning a vehicle in an alley on Dec. 27.

An officer attempted to stop the vehicle in the 2500 block of Baylor. Police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and jumping the curbs at Colgate and Detroit. The officer called off the pursuit due to public safety concerns. The vehicle he was driving was later found abandoned in an alley.

This photo is from security cameras at Tommy's Burgers where the suspect had been prior to the chase.

Police ask that anyone with information about the identity of this individual to please contact Crime Line at 741-1000.

