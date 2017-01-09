Drop off for Christmas trees available at Lubbock Landfill

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 10, Lubbock residents who need to dispose of Christmas trees will need to take them to the roll-offs located inside the gates of the Lubbock landfill at 8425 N Avenue P.

The landfill will mulch the fresh-cut trees. Please remove all ornaments and decorations.

You can drop off trees Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the rest of January.

