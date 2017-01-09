RAW VIDEO: Fund established for victim of Shallowater home fire - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

RAW VIDEO: Fund established for victim of Shallowater home fire

SHALLOWATER, TX (KCBD) -

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home and an RV in Shallowater on Jan. 8.

Fire crews from Shallowater and West Carlisle Fire Departments were on the scene for approximately six hours.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.

A fund has been established to help the resident, Floyd Carr. If you'd like to help, you can donate at the link below.

GOFUNDME: Floyd Carr Fire Fund

