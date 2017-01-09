Friends and co-workers remember Mackenzie McCulloch

Friends and family are mourning the death of a young woman killed in a traffic accident in West Lubbock.

Police say 21 year-old Mackenzie McCulloch was a passenger in a car that hit the guardrail in the 1300 block of West Loop 289.

According to police, a friend came to pick up Mackenzie and the other passenger, and as Mackenzie was standing by the trunk of the friend's car on the shoulder of the loop, she was hit by another car and pinned between the two vehicles.

Police tried to help Mackenzie, but they were unable to revive her.

Mackenzie's coworkers at Sophisticuts Salon on 98th Street shared their memories with us.

Addie Estes moved from Colorado a year and a half ago to attend cosmetology school at South Plains College.

She took a leap of faith, and that's where she met one of her best friends: Mackenzie McCulloch.

"We just clicked instantly. She's one of the nicest people I know. Her smile lit up the room. And it's just one of those friendships where you don't know each other very long, but they make a great big impact on your life," Estes said.

The two friends grew even closer as they graduated last May and eventually ended up working at Sophisticuts together.

"It was great. It was like we were back in school again. Because between clients we would get to see each other and hang out just like old times," Estes said.

Sophisticuts owner Rita Smith says she admired Mackenzie's work ethic and the relationships she built with her clients.

"She was really amazing. Had a great career ahead of her. And she brought a smile to everybody, as so as she walked in," Smith said.

So while Mackenzie's booth at the salon sits empty, the two say she's filled the hearts of everyone she came across.

"She'll be missed. I mean she will be missed," Smith said.

"I'm just going to try to focus on thinking that this was - God had a plan and this was what was going to happen. And if she...just believe that she's still here with us, still watching over us...just keep working and make her proud," Estes said.

Lubbock Police say this accident is still under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

