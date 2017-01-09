Record heat followed by wintry weather this week - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Record heat followed by wintry weather this week

By Cary Allen, Meteorologist
Warm through Wednesday, colder by Friday (Source: KCBD Graphic) Warm through Wednesday, colder by Friday (Source: KCBD Graphic)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock broke a record high temperature today hitting 81 degrees on Monday afternoon. The previous daily record for today was 79 degrees set in 2002.   

A weak frontal boundary will drop highs a few degrees Tuesday.  Most areas remain in the upper 60's to lower 70's. 

RECORD HIGH WEDNESDAY?

Models show high temperatures in the middle to upper 70's again Wednesday.  We could hit 80 degrees once again.  The record for Wednesday is 76 degrees set in 1911.  It is breakable as of today.

WINTER WEATHER EVENT FRIDAY-SUNDAY?

Models have been strongly suggesting we will see an ice storm event Friday and Saturday over the past few days.

Many questions remain with regard to rain, snow or ice accumulations across West Texas.  

All models favor a wet weekend regardless of precipitation type.

Prepare for the possibility of ice accumulations across West Texas Friday and Saturday.  The threat is certainly there even though models are performing poorly with regard to this upcoming weekend.

Colder weather arrives Thursday night and Friday lingering through the upcoming weekend.  

Models are showing widespread rainfall totals of 1.00" to 2.25" of rain across the viewing area Sunday making Sunday a very wet day regardless of snow and ice chances.  

