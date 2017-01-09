Thieves steal sound equipment from Hale Center church

Hale Center Police continue to search for a group of thieves who broke into a local church and stole about $10,000 worth of sound equipment.

They believe it happened late last Monday night, after cinder blocks were thrown through the door of Western Heritage Fellowship.

Plainview Hale County Crime Stoppers is offering $350 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of these thieves.

"I got here and the front door was shattered and cinder brick pieces were laying in the hallway," said praise team leader Nelda Bartley. "I walked down the hallway and came in, and the stage was just cleared."

Bartley followed a path of muddy footprints into the sanctuary to see that her piano keyboard was gone. The thieves also took six microphones, a piano keyboard, a sound board and two monitors.

"It was like someone had broken into my own house because this church is my home and the church family is my family," she said. "It was devastating."

She immediately texted the other praise team members she has performed with for about six years.

"First reaction was we were mad," Bartley said. "How could somebody break into the Lord's house…that was our first thought is you broke into a church and took God's equipment. You know, God is going to get you for that."

Police took items to fingerprint, but so far they have not found who stole the items.

"If they want to come and ask for forgiveness, become a part of our church, we're definitely willing to have them come and we'll embrace them," said Darenda Ashby, a praise team member. "But we want them to understand that they've already been caught. God has already taken care of that, and there's nothing we can do that can change that."

The praise team still joined together for their regular practice on Wednesday, the very next day.

"It was a little eerie because they took our things," said praise team member Holly Brown. "We were still able to practice even though we had no microphones, no stands…we thought we were going to get to come back to the old church…the way the churches were back in the '50s and the '40s."

Hale Center Churches and the elementary school let them borrow microphones and a piano keyboard on Sunday.

"People in West Texas are just wonderful and want to help," Ashby said. "They want to do anything they can to help anyone who is hurting."

Although this church family will have to replace stolen equipment, replace a door and buy a security system, they still have a message to share next Sunday morning.

"Really what Satan intended to be an ugly thing turned into a really beautiful thing that has blessed us," said praise team member Darla Reese, "and in the end will eventually bless some other people as well."

To report any tips about this theft, you can call Hale Center Police at (806) 839-4450. All calls remain anonymous.

