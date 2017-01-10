TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic on Broadway detoured for repairs

The City of Lubbock is urging drivers to use caution while driving through work zones Tuesday.

Eastbound traffic on Broadway Street between Texas Avenue and Buddy Holly Avenue will be detoured south to 14th Street on Tuesday, January 10th.

The closures are expected to run between 7:30 am and 4:30 pm.

Eastbound lanes will be barricaded for equipment to replace two transformers on the Federal Building.

