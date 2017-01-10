Plainview extends deadline to apply for City boards, commissions

The City of Plainview is seeking to fill vacancies on City boards and commissions with volunteers from throughout the community. They have extended the deadline to fill out volunteer interest forms and send them to the City's Secretary office to January 20th.

You can find the form at www.plainviewtx.org/DocumentCenter/View/166. Once you've filled out the form you can email it to Belinda Hinojosa at bhinojosa@plainviewtx.org. You can also mail the forms to the City Secretary's office at 901 Broadway Street, Plainview, Texas 79072, or fax them to 806-296-1125.

This year, they have added the Citizen Advisory Committee to be appointed by City Council for a special purpose: to review and provide recommendations regarding long-term investment to improve the community now and in the future. According to City officials, the committee will meet approximately six times between February and May to recommend priority projects to City Council before August 2017. There are no specific qualifications necessary to serve on the board. You can contact Belinda Hinojosa to find the application.

The following is a list of other boards and commissions you can apply to:

Building Trades and Fire Code Board of Appeals

Citizen Advisory Committee

Civil Service Board

Coordinating Board of Economic Development (Plainview First)

Main Street Program/Tourism Coordinating Board

Minimum Housing Standards Board

Parks Advisory Board

Plainview Firefighter’s Retirement Fund Board

Plainview/Hale County Airport Board

Plainview Hale County Board of Health

Planning and Zoning Commission

Runningwater Draw RSVP

Unger Library Board

Zoning Board of Adjustment

