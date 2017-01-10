Silicon Valley entrepreneur Paul Singh coming to Texas Tech

Provided by Texas Tech University

Innovation and entrepreneurship are gaining traction in Lubbock.

The Texas Tech University Innovation Hub at Research Park and its partners, including TimeForge, the Texas Tech Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, the Texas Tech Office of the Chancellor, Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Frenship Independent School District and Primitive Social, are supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem by bringing well-known Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor Paul Singh to West Texas.

Singh and the Results Junkies team will visit Lubbock from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 during his 2017 North American Tech Tour.

“As a founder and investor, my goal is to bring even more functional expertise and venture capital to startups wherever they choose to call home,” Singh said.

During this three-day event, Singh and his team will plant the seed of entrepreneurship at the earliest stage by speaking to more than 1,000 students at Frenship High School; educating Texas Tech students, faculty and staff on how to take a new concept to the market during an entrepreneurial workshop; and sharing his story to inspire local entrepreneurs to follow their dreams during the local 1 Million Cups meeting. Finally, he will share how to grow an entrepreneur ecosystem in West Texas during a Local Leaders Reception.

While here, he will use his extended presence to connect with startup founders and angel investors to get to know the unique aspects of West Texas’ entrepreneurial tech culture. Local startup companies will have an opportunity to get real-world advice and potential funding from Singh and the Results Junkies during one-on-one meetings. Companies interested in meeting with Singh can apply online.

The following events are free and open to the public:

1 Million Cups

WHAT: 1 Million Cups is a nationwide entrepreneurial network that brings together early stage startup companies and an audience of peers, mentors, educators and investors. Meetings occur on the first Wednesday of every month. Singh will share his story of how he has invested in more than 500 startup companies.

WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 1)

WHERE: Innovation Hub at Research Park, 3911 4th St.

MORE: Register online.

Entrepreneurial workshop

WHAT: During this exciting workshop, Singh will share his experiences and lessons learned from investing. Attendees can learn how to take their ideas to the next level and take away best practices.

WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 2)

WHERE: Innovation Hub at Research Park, 3911 4th St.

MORE: Register online.