Kirk Cameron speaking at Lubbock Christian School fundraiser, Feb. 16

Actor/producer Kirk Cameron has been scheduled to speak at the fundraiser for Lubbock Christian School on Feb. 16.

The event will take place at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

For tickets, contact the Lubbock Christian School Development Office at (806) 796-8700.

Kirk Cameron is a television and film actor and producer, noted recently for his work in the family films SAVING CHRISTMAS and MERCY RULE, the documentaries UNSTOPPABLE and Monumental, and the inspirational film Fireproof. He is also known for his memorable roles on ABC’s Growing Pains, the Left Behind movies, and co-host of The Way of the Master television series. Kirk spends much of his time producing new television and film projects and speaking to people around the country, teaching them how to share their faith and live out a gospel centered marriage and family. Kirk and his wife Chelsea are the founders of Camp Firefly, a camp for seriously ill children and their families. Together, they live in California with their six children.

Kirk was not raised in a church-going home and describes himself as an atheist from a very young age. By the age of 14 he was so convinced there was no God that he laughed at those who said there was. But that all changed one afternoon as he sat in his sports car pondering the first Gospel message he had ever heard.

As the oldest private school in the greater Lubbock area, Lubbock Christian School (LCS) began serving families in 1954. The initial classes on the current campus were held in 1958, and the Class of 1965 was the first to graduate from Lubbock Christian High School.  No church governs or subsidizes Lubbock Christian School, although the school was founded and is directed by members of Churches of Christ. LCS offers classes for Pre-kindergarten through 12th grades. The school is fully accredited through AdvancEd and the Texas Private School Accreditation Commission (TEPSAC), which is fully approved and recognized by the Texas Education Agency.  LCS welcomes families of all faiths and admits students of any race, color, and national or ethnic origin.

