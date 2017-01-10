Lubbock Power & Light to conduct aerial survey of transmission system

Provided by Lubbock Power & Light

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) will oversee an aerial survey of their electrical transmission line system beginning January 10, 2017. The aerial survey work will be conducted by Towill, Inc. in conjunction with LP&L’s consultants Black & Veatch. Weather permitting, the survey work to be conducted is expected to conclude by early next week. The purpose of the survey is to gain accurate and efficient modeling of approximately 82.5 miles of existing transmission lines for use in LP&L’s current transmission system upgrade project.

Towill, Inc. will use a flight planning approach that incorporates a low-level pass over the transmission line facilities to ensure sufficient point density to support extraction of the required transmission features. The flight plan is designed to support high-resolution orthophotography. Towill, Inc. will use a Bell 206L helicopter fitted with imaging equipment and will operate the survey aircraft at an elevation well above federal requirements.

Towill, Inc. is a premier provider of geomatics services and technologies offering a broad range of advanced surveying, mapping, and geospatial solution services which include land surveying; high accuracy specialty surveying; digital and film-based aerial photography; airborne, terrestrial, and mobile Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR); digital 3D and 2D photogrammetric mapping; volumetrics; and geographic information systems (GIS).