Lubbock city offices closed for MLK holiday, Jan. 16

Provided by City of Lubbock

City of Lubbock offices will be closed Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Residential Trash Collection

There will be no cart or dumpster trash collection on Monday, January 16. Monday's normally scheduled cart and dumpster trash collection will be moved to Tuesday and Tuesday's normally scheduled collection will take place on Wednesday. Residents with carts are asked to have their carts out before 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday's scheduled collections, January 19 and 20, will not be affected.

Recycling

The City of Lubbock drop-off Recycling and Citizen Collection Stations at 1631 84th Street, 208 Municipal Drive, 7308 Milwaukee and 4307 Adrian will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of the holiday.

Landfill

The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed Monday, January 16 in observance of the holiday.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 17.