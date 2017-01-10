Lubbock man sentenced to 75 years for knife attack on woman, chi - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock man sentenced to 75 years for knife attack on woman, child

Juan Martinez, 47 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Juan Martinez, 47 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock man has been sentenced to serve three concurrent sentences, one of 50 years and two of 75 years after assaulting a woman with a knife and injuring one of her children.

Court records say 47-year-old Juan Martinez broke into the home of Elizabeth Lopez on Nov. 26, 2015 and slashed her and one of her children with a knife.

Martinez was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

Police believe the attack was made in retaliation after Lopez reported another crime.

The sentence was enhanced in light of previous offenses. Martinez had previously served sentences for murder and assault convictions dating back to 1988.

