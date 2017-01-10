Hobbs police chase ends in Seminole

A dramatic police chase started in Hobbs, NM and ended in Seminole on Tuesday afternoon.

Gaines County dispatch got the call at 12:14 p.m. that Hobbs police were chasing a suspect in a white Cadillac that had crossed the state line after dragging a Hobbs police officer with his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Seminole police began placing "stop sticks" tire deflation devices in the expected path of the vehicle along Highway 62/180 to try and stop him before he reached city limits.

The suspect was able to avoid the sticks by swerving off road and pursuit continued into the city.

He turned around in a store parking lot and headed back toward Hobbs. Seminole PD put more stop sticks in his path, forcing him to swerve into the median, where police were finally able to stop the vehicle.

The driver, 35-year-old Reyes C. Florez III is facing charges of evading in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

New Mexico charges are also pending.

