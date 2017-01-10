Hobbs police chase ends in Seminole - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hobbs police chase ends in Seminole

Reyes C. Florez III, 35 (Source: Seminole PD) Reyes C. Florez III, 35 (Source: Seminole PD)
SEMINOLE, TX (KCBD) -

A dramatic police chase started in Hobbs, NM and ended in Seminole on Tuesday afternoon.

Gaines County dispatch got the call at 12:14 p.m. that Hobbs police were chasing a suspect in a white Cadillac that had crossed the state line after dragging a Hobbs police officer with his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Seminole police began placing "stop sticks" tire deflation devices in the expected path of the vehicle along Highway 62/180 to try and stop him before he reached city limits.

The suspect was able to avoid the sticks by swerving off road and pursuit continued into the city.

He turned around in a store parking lot and headed back toward Hobbs. Seminole PD put more stop sticks in his path, forcing him to swerve into the median, where police were finally able to stop the vehicle.

The driver, 35-year-old Reyes C. Florez III is facing charges of evading in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

New Mexico charges are also pending.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost 2 teeth and broke his nose

    Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost 2 teeth and broke his nose

    Friday, April 14 2017 12:35 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:35:27 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 12:35 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:35:27 GMT

    Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.

    Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.

  • Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Friday, April 14 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:34:46 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:34:46 GMT

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

  • Trump lets states block some Planned Parenthood money

    Trump lets states block some Planned Parenthood money

    Friday, April 14 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:34:15 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:34:15 GMT

    President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

    President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

    •   
Powered by Frankly