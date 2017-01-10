Dallas police searching for man suspected in 7 bank robberies - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Dallas police searching for man suspected in 7 bank robberies

Provided by Dallas FBI Provided by Dallas FBI
Provided by Dallas FBI Provided by Dallas FBI

Provided by Dallas FBI

(DALLAS, TX) – The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a serial bank robber who is believed to be responsible for up to seven bank robberies since mid-December. Six robberies were in the Dallas area and one was in Fort Smith, Arkansas. North Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this individual.

  • January 4 – UMB Bank – 4228 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, Texas
  • December 29 – Bank of Texas – 4262 Live Oak Street, Dallas, Texas
  • December 20 – Chambers Bank – 4418 Towson Avenue, Fort Smith, Arkansas
  • December 16 – Chase Bank – 6310 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, Texas
  • December 14 – Capital One Bank – 3647 W Northwest Highway, Dallas, Texas
  • December 14 – Wells Fargo Bank – 4301 Lovers Lane, University Park, Texas
  • December 12 – Bank of America – 4023 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, Texas

The robber is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, 6' – 6'4" tall, approximately 210 pounds, with a medium build, light complexion, and short, blonde hair.

He has worn a sweatshirt or jacket in each robbery with a ball cap or sunglasses to conceal his identity.

In all of the robberies, the subject demanded money verbally or presented a written note, obtained an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled on foot. In the last five robberies, he displayed a small, black, hand gun. In two of the robberies, he ordered bank employees and customers to get on the ground. To date, no one has been injured.

Anyone with information is urged to call North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477). All tipsters remain anonymous. For the wanted poster and photos, please visit https://bankrobbers.fbi.gov/robbers-container/2016-12-19.1161784176.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost 2 teeth and broke his nose

    Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost 2 teeth and broke his nose

    Friday, April 14 2017 12:35 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:35:27 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 12:35 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:35:27 GMT

    Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.

    Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.

  • Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Friday, April 14 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:34:46 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:34:46 GMT

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

  • Trump lets states block some Planned Parenthood money

    Trump lets states block some Planned Parenthood money

    Friday, April 14 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:34:15 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:34:15 GMT

    President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

    President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

    •   
Powered by Frankly