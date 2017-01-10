Dallas police searching for man suspected in 7 bank robberies

Provided by Dallas FBI

(DALLAS, TX) – The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a serial bank robber who is believed to be responsible for up to seven bank robberies since mid-December. Six robberies were in the Dallas area and one was in Fort Smith, Arkansas. North Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this individual.

January 4 – UMB Bank – 4228 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, Texas

December 29 – Bank of Texas – 4262 Live Oak Street, Dallas, Texas

December 20 – Chambers Bank – 4418 Towson Avenue, Fort Smith, Arkansas

December 16 – Chase Bank – 6310 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, Texas

December 14 – Capital One Bank – 3647 W Northwest Highway, Dallas, Texas

December 14 – Wells Fargo Bank – 4301 Lovers Lane, University Park, Texas

December 12 – Bank of America – 4023 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, Texas

The robber is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, 6' – 6'4" tall, approximately 210 pounds, with a medium build, light complexion, and short, blonde hair.

He has worn a sweatshirt or jacket in each robbery with a ball cap or sunglasses to conceal his identity.

In all of the robberies, the subject demanded money verbally or presented a written note, obtained an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled on foot. In the last five robberies, he displayed a small, black, hand gun. In two of the robberies, he ordered bank employees and customers to get on the ground. To date, no one has been injured.

Anyone with information is urged to call North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477). All tipsters remain anonymous. For the wanted poster and photos, please visit https://bankrobbers.fbi.gov/robbers-container/2016-12-19.1161784176.