Child trafficking suspect in custody after Tuesday afternoon SWAT standoff

Lubbock police and SWAT teams have arrested a man charged with sex trafficking of a child after a Tuesday afternoon standoff in Southeast Lubbock.

The suspect was in a home in the 2300 block of 92nd Street with several other people, including a small child, so negotiators and a SWAT team were called out.

"The reason it took so long is because there were other people in the home as well as a small child, so our SWAT team had to exercise extreme caution because of the child," said Tiffany Pelt, the LPD public information officer, "but he eventually came out around."

Police say they proceeded with extreme caution because of the child, but the suspect did eventually come out around 3:40 p.m.

Dimitrise Lyghts, 22, is now in custody, facing an FBI warrant that includes sex trafficking of a child and weapons charges.

The homeowner said that Lyghts was in her home because he was visiting his one-month-old son he has with her daughter.

However, her neighbors still have concerns and plan to pay more attention to who lives next door to them.

"We have a young daughter, and it's just scary to think that," neighborhood resident Robbie Justice said. "I don't know the whole story on it, but from what I read it was pretty terrifying."

