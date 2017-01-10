Consider This...Arrington's first vote shows independence and leadership

KCBD offers its sincere congratulations to newly-sworn congressman Jodey Arrington. We wish him the best as he represents the 19th Congressional District.

We also commit to look over the shoulder of the new congressman and to hold him accountable for you.

That's why we contacted his office last week.

The same night Republicans voted behind closed doors to remove the autonomy of the Office of Congressional Ethics, we were asking, "How did the congressman vote?"

We learned that Congressman Arrington voted against the majority of Republicans; saying "no" to gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics.

Arrington said, "Now is not the time to focus on this issue," and I agree.

Fortunately, the amendment failed when brought before the whole House.

Consider this...first votes are a signal and last week Congressman Arrington signaled he values ethics over party. That's a sign of leadership.

I challenge the congressman to stick with his priorities of border security, regulatory reform and repealing Obamacare. We will hold him accountable to those promises.

We're just one week in...but I like what I see so far.

'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

