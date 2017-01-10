Homeless Outreach Team working to educate the homeless before co - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Homeless Outreach Team working to educate the homeless before cold weather events

By Presley Fowler, Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

After a few warm days, cold weather is back in the forecast for the Hub City.

The Lubbock Police Department's Homeless Outreach team is spending the week trying to educate Lubbock's homeless population about their options for shelter before this arctic weather arrives.

The team makes routine visits to a playa lake near 50th and Avenue A, to a community of makeshift homes tucked in behind the trees.

"We'll just go and make contact with them, and see if there's anything they need or find out why they're out here and just start up a general conversation with them," Homeless Outreach Team Leader Sergeant Steven Bergen said.

Sgt. Bergen says a homeless man died of hypothermia at this location during the winter storm of 2015.

"There is always that potential that it can happen to them if they don't seek shelter," Sgt. Bergen said.

These visits become a necessity with cold weather on the way.

"Everybody knows it can be 77 degrees and within two or three days it can be 11 degrees. That wreaks havoc on these individuals," Sgt. Bergen said. "We actually do a lot of preventative measures. We'll go out and we'll talk to individuals on the street and just help them prepare for the bad weather that might be coming this weekend."

Once the weather hits, Sgt. Bergen says the team goes out to offer transportation to a local shelter and hand out warm clothes and blankets.

He says it can take time to build trust.

"You've also got to remember there's some individuals that do not want help. And we're there for anybody. If they want help, we're definitely going to be there and assist in any way we can," Sgt. Bergen said.

Nearing the first anniversary of the Homeless Outreach Team next month, Sgt. Bergen says he hopes the efforts have made a difference in the community.

"I'm glad this team has started and formed so maybe we can, in worst case scenario, actually save somebody's life," Sgt. Bergen said.

