Test for Radon, Save a Life

The Environmental Protection Agency has named January National Radon Action Month. The slogan is: Time to test, fix and save a life.

Exposure to Radon gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer behind smoking, blamed for 20,000 deaths every year in this country.

Dr. Cindie Wolff of Mercy Medical Clinic in Sioux City, Iowa, says "Radon is a radioactive gas that is produced from uranium and uranium is in our soil and the break down product of uranium is radon."

You can't taste, see or smell radon gas, but you can test for it ...to see if you have high levels in your home seeping in from the surrounding soil.

For more information from the EPA on testing and fixing the problem, go to: https://www.epa.gov/radon/find-radon-test-kit-or-measurement-and-mitigation-professional#where

