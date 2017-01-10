Lubbock woman indicted, charged in deadly accident

A Lubbock woman was indicted on Tuesday, charged with failure to stop and render aid after an accident that killed a 9-year-old boy.

Police responded to the crash at 38th and Avenue P back on July 8, 2015.

Officials say a Chevy Tahoe, driven by Bernarda Sandoval, fled the scene after her SUV was struck by a Chevy Suburban that ran a stop sign.

Two of the five people in the Suburban, both boys, suffered serious injuries.

One of them, a nine year old, later died from his injuries.

Sandoval was later found at her home and arrested.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.