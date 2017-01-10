Winter storm coming Friday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Winter storm coming Friday

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

It will be spring winds and warmth on Wednesday as highs move to the 70s once again. After a record 81 on Monday Wednesday will bring another possible record as we climb to the mid-70s in Lubbock and even warmer in some areas of the south plains.

Enjoy it while you can because we start cooling to the 60s on Thursday, which will still be pleasant, but by Friday morning it will be cold again as winter returns to the area.

Friday morning lows will be back to the low 30s and highs will stay in the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon and those numbers will change little through Saturday.

As an upper level storm moves toward west Texas beginning Friday a wintry mix will move in which includes rain, sleet, possibly freezing rain and some snow. So, travel problems may return by late Friday and stay in place until noon on Sunday.

Hopefully by Sunday afternoon the highs will be near 40 and all precipitation will be in the form of rain, maybe a few thunderstorms as well.

