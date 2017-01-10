Texas Tech knocks off No. 25 Kansas State 66-65

For the second Tuesday in a row, Texas Tech knocks off another top 25 team in thrilling fashion.

This time it was the Kansas State Wildcats that the Red Raiders beat, and it wasn't easy.

Texas Tech found themselves in a 7-point deficit in the second half, but they were able to recover after holding Kansas State scoreless in the last 2:37 of the game.

Keenan Evans had 18-points to lead the Red Raiders in points.

The big difference in the game, was the turnover battle. Kansas State had 15-turnovers, compared to Texas Tech's 9.

With this win the Red Raiders improve to (13-3) on the season, and (2-2) in Big XII Conference play.

Texas Tech will be back in action on Saturday, when they hit the road to take on Oklahoma.

Tip off for that game is at 7:30 p.m., and it will be televised on ESPNU.

