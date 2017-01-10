Lubbock man indicted, charged in deadly hit and run - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock man indicted, charged in deadly hit and run

Source: AP Graphic Source: AP Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, charged with failing to stop and render aid in a deadly hit and run.

Police say Ricardo Vasquez struck a man in the roadway and never slowed down.

This was back on June 1 of 2015 in the 4200 block of Avenue Q.

The pedestrian, Ramon Ledesma, Junior, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Vasquez later walked back onto the scene.

He is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

