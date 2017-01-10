Hoop Madness Scores: 1/10 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 1/10

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
We've got all your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS

Crosbyton 12
Abernathy 86

Sweetwater 34
Brownwood 35

Tulia 40
Childress 32

Anton 55
Cotton Center 35

Sands 35
Dawson 36

Levelland 68
Estacado 43

Post 45
Floydada 40

Dimmitt 53
Friona 48

Farwell 65
Hale Center 20

Slaton 28
Idalou 55

Borden County 31
Ira 60

WF Christ 49
Kingdom Prep 39

Loop 16
Klondike 78

Denver City 46
Lamesa 41

Whitharral 26
Lorenzo 52

Lubbock Titans 42
Lubbock Christian 34

Abilene Cooper 40
Lubbock Cooper 63

Lake View 43
Lubbock High 70

Coronado 56
Monterey 67

Grady 51
O'Donnell 69

Frenship 70
Odessa 37

Sudan 67
Olton 54

Spur 49
Patton Springs 41

Amherst 18
Petersburg 58

Sundown 72
Plains 26

Clovis Christian 15
Plainview Christian 65

Plainview 41
Randall 49

Littlefield 42
Roosevelt 39

Meadow 32
Ropes 72

Brownfield 31
Seminole 38

Muleshoe 38
Shallowater 34

Christ the King 55
Sharp Academy 0

Nazareth 59
Silverton 18

Seagraves 61
Smyer 63

Ascension 30
Southcrest 51

Morton 43
Tahoka 61

Jayton 26
Valley 34

BOYS

Morton 58
Abernathy 68

Cotton Center 11
Anton 51

Sands 34
Dawson 41

Dimmitt 81
Friona 40

Trinity Christian 90
Granbury NCTA 49

Slaton 76
Idalou 47

WF Christ 25
Kingdom Prep 62

Pecos 40
Lamesa 72

Hary 60
Lazbuddie 39

Whitharral 46
Lorenzo 44

Lubbock Titans 51
Lubbock Christian 57

Grady 77
O'Donnell 40

Amherst 67
Petersburg 45

Clovis Christian 46
Plainview Christian 67

Plainview 56
Randall 51

Littlefield 76
Roosevelt 23

Meadow 27
Ropes 37

New Deal 69
Seagraves 44

Andrews 35
Seminole 54

Muleshoe 53
Shallowater 58

Christ the King 58
Sharp Academy 26

Nazareth 63
Silverton 39

Borden County 51
Smyer 46

Ascension 24
Southcrest 33

New Home 110
Southland 35

Post 58
Tahoka 41

Jayton 43
Valley 30

Wilson 29
Wellman-Union 45

