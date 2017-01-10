Hoop Madness Scores: 1/10

We've got all your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.
GIRLS
Crosbyton 12
Abernathy 86
Sweetwater 34
Brownwood 35
Tulia 40
Childress 32
Anton 55
Cotton Center 35
Sands 35
Dawson 36
Levelland 68
Estacado 43
Post 45
Floydada 40
Dimmitt 53
Friona 48
Farwell 65
Hale Center 20
Slaton 28
Idalou 55
Borden County 31
Ira 60
WF Christ 49
Kingdom Prep 39
Loop 16
Klondike 78
Denver City 46
Lamesa 41
Whitharral 26
Lorenzo 52
Lubbock Titans 42
Lubbock Christian 34
Abilene Cooper 40
Lubbock Cooper 63
Lake View 43
Lubbock High 70
Coronado 56
Monterey 67
Grady 51
O'Donnell 69
Frenship 70
Odessa 37
Sudan 67
Olton 54
Spur 49
Patton Springs 41
Amherst 18
Petersburg 58
Sundown 72
Plains 26
Clovis Christian 15
Plainview Christian 65
Plainview 41
Randall 49
Littlefield 42
Roosevelt 39
Meadow 32
Ropes 72
Brownfield 31
Seminole 38
Muleshoe 38
Shallowater 34
Christ the King 55
Sharp Academy 0
Nazareth 59
Silverton 18
Seagraves 61
Smyer 63
Ascension 30
Southcrest 51
Morton 43
Tahoka 61
Jayton 26
Valley 34
BOYS
Morton 58
Abernathy 68
Cotton Center 11
Anton 51
Sands 34
Dawson 41
Dimmitt 81
Friona 40
Trinity Christian 90
Granbury NCTA 49
Slaton 76
Idalou 47
WF Christ 25
Kingdom Prep 62
Pecos 40
Lamesa 72
Hary 60
Lazbuddie 39
Whitharral 46
Lorenzo 44
Lubbock Titans 51
Lubbock Christian 57
Grady 77
O'Donnell 40
Amherst 67
Petersburg 45
Clovis Christian 46
Plainview Christian 67
Plainview 56
Randall 51
Littlefield 76
Roosevelt 23
Meadow 27
Ropes 37
New Deal 69
Seagraves 44
Andrews 35
Seminole 54
Muleshoe 53
Shallowater 58
Christ the King 58
Sharp Academy 26
Nazareth 63
Silverton 39
Borden County 51
Smyer 46
Ascension 24
Southcrest 33
New Home 110
Southland 35
Post 58
Tahoka 41
Jayton 43
Valley 30
Wilson 29
Wellman-Union 45
