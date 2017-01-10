Hoop Madness Scores: 1/10

We've got all your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS

Crosbyton 12

Abernathy 86

Sweetwater 34

Brownwood 35

Tulia 40

Childress 32

Anton 55

Cotton Center 35

Sands 35

Dawson 36

Levelland 68

Estacado 43

Post 45

Floydada 40

Dimmitt 53

Friona 48

Farwell 65

Hale Center 20

Slaton 28

Idalou 55

Borden County 31

Ira 60

WF Christ 49

Kingdom Prep 39

Loop 16

Klondike 78

Denver City 46

Lamesa 41

Whitharral 26

Lorenzo 52

Lubbock Titans 42

Lubbock Christian 34

Abilene Cooper 40

Lubbock Cooper 63

Lake View 43

Lubbock High 70

Coronado 56

Monterey 67

Grady 51

O'Donnell 69

Frenship 70

Odessa 37

Sudan 67

Olton 54

Spur 49

Patton Springs 41

Amherst 18

Petersburg 58

Sundown 72

Plains 26

Clovis Christian 15

Plainview Christian 65

Plainview 41

Randall 49

Littlefield 42

Roosevelt 39

Meadow 32

Ropes 72

Brownfield 31

Seminole 38

Muleshoe 38

Shallowater 34

Christ the King 55

Sharp Academy 0

Nazareth 59

Silverton 18

Seagraves 61

Smyer 63

Ascension 30

Southcrest 51

Morton 43

Tahoka 61

Jayton 26

Valley 34

BOYS

Morton 58

Abernathy 68

Cotton Center 11

Anton 51

Sands 34

Dawson 41

Dimmitt 81

Friona 40

Trinity Christian 90

Granbury NCTA 49

Slaton 76

Idalou 47

WF Christ 25

Kingdom Prep 62

Pecos 40

Lamesa 72

Hary 60

Lazbuddie 39

Whitharral 46

Lorenzo 44

Lubbock Titans 51

Lubbock Christian 57

Grady 77

O'Donnell 40

Amherst 67

Petersburg 45

Clovis Christian 46

Plainview Christian 67

Plainview 56

Randall 51

Littlefield 76

Roosevelt 23

Meadow 27

Ropes 37

New Deal 69

Seagraves 44

Andrews 35

Seminole 54

Muleshoe 53

Shallowater 58

Christ the King 58

Sharp Academy 26

Nazareth 63

Silverton 39

Borden County 51

Smyer 46

Ascension 24

Southcrest 33

New Home 110

Southland 35

Post 58

Tahoka 41

Jayton 43

Valley 30

Wilson 29

Wellman-Union 45

