Texas Tech online programs among top 2017 U.S. News and World Report rankings

By Taylor Lee, Weekend Anchor
(Source: Texas Tech University) (Source: Texas Tech University)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Tech community celebrates an achievement in high quality education for people located about anywhere in the world! The 2017 Best Online Programs rankings were just released by U.S. News and World Report. In the report 4 of Texas Tech University's Worldwide eLearning programs are among the best in the nation for this year. 

Remember, the list of top Online Programs was compiled from more than 1,300 online programs. 

Texas Tech University's Worldwide eLearning program rank among the top 8% in the following 4 different categories:

  • Best Online Graduate Computer Information Programs (#6)
  • Best Online Graduate Engineering Programs (#17)
  • Best Online Graduate Education Programs (#109) 
  • Best Online Bachelor's Programs (#110)

Texas Tech Worldwide eLearning offers students more than 60 degrees earned totally online, these include certification and certification preparation programs as well. Texas Tech reminds the community, the degrees earned online are the same as those earned at Texas Tech's Lubbock campus.  

See the US News' rankings here: http://www.usnews.com/education/online-education/texas-tech-university-229115

