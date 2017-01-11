Congressman Arrington appointed to the House Committee on Agriculture

Congressman Jodey Arrington has been officially appointed to the House Committee on Agriculture.

After his appointment, Arrington released the following statement:

West Texas is home to more than 14 million acres of farm and ranch land of all types, producing more cotton than any other region in the world. Our producers are feeding and clothing the world, creating thousands of jobs, and bringing millions in economic impact to our region. This appointment has been a goal of mine from day one, and we worked hard to make this happen. I don’t have to tell anyone in Texas how important agriculture is to our economy, and how critical it is to our national security. Unfortunately, many in our country take that for granted. I am excited to serve alongside my fellow Texan, Mike Conaway as a champion for American agriculture. This is a crucial role for District 19 and central to ensuring rural America has a seat at the table in Washington.

The Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, Mike Conaway, praised Arrington:

I am excited to welcome my friend and neighbor, Jodey Arrington, to the House Agriculture Committee. Jodey has already proven himself a faithful advocate for West Texas farmers and ranchers, and I am confident he will be a tremendous asset to the committee as we begin to work on the next farm bill.

District Nineteen's storied former Congressman, Larry Combest, also chimed in his support:

The 19th district of Texas is one of the very top agricultural districts in our nation — greater than most States with agricultural sales topping $5 billion per year. Having a seat on the powerful House Agriculture Committee, Congressman Arrington will have a unique ability to impact areas of federal policy that are of greatest importance to the region's economy. It is a great honor and early win for Jodey — he should be congratulated for his pursuit of this position, and his being tapped to serve.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.