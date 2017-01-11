Atmos confirms 'oil field odor' throughout Lubbock is not natura - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Atmos confirms 'oil field odor' throughout Lubbock is not natural gas

Source: KCBD Video Source: KCBD Video

Provided by Atmos Energy

LUBBOCK, Texas (January 11, 2017) - Atmos Energy is receiving high call volumes due to concerns that an oil field odor permeating throughout Lubbock might be natural gas.

"With the high southwest winds today, Lubbock is experiencing a strong oil field odor in the air," said Marinda Heinrich, Atmos Energy Manager of Public Affairs.  "This has caused many people in Lubbock to feel they smell natural gas when they actually smell the oil field odor in the air."

Atmos Energy service technicians have responded to the surging leak orders.  No leaks have been found on our system and we can confirm our system is safe.

If you smell natural gas, leave the area immediately, get to a safe location and call 911 and Atmos Energy at (888)-286-6700.

