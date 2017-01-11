EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bryan Huseman retiring from Littlefield footbal - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bryan Huseman retiring from Littlefield football after 26 years

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Coach Bryan Huseman (Source: KCBD Photo) Coach Bryan Huseman (Source: KCBD Photo)
LITTLEFIELD, TX (KCBD) -

After 32 years of coaching, Bryan Huseman has announced he is retiring as Littlefield's football coach.

He's been at Littlefield 26 years, spending the first 10 years coaching basketball.

The past 16 years, Huseman has built the Wildcats football team into one of the best programs in West Texas.

This past season he became the winningest football coach in Littlefield history.

Huseman finishes up with a 132-61 record. His Wildcats won six District Titles. They made 14 playoff appearances winning 11 Bi-District Championships. There were three Regional Titles, two Quarterfinals and one State Championship appearance in 2006.

This past year was one of Huseman's best. Starting out 2-3, the team rallied to go undefeated in District and made a playoff run going 9-4 overall.

We wish Coach Huseman the best in the future.

