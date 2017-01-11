EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bryan Huseman retiring from Littlefield football after 26 years

After losing the series opener, No. 6 Texas Tech rebounded to knock off Kansas State 7-4 Friday night.
A four-run, third inning allowed Texas to top Texas Tech 9-5 at Rocky Johnson Field Friday evening.
Texas Tech Lady Raider Basketball Head Coach Candi Whitaker announced Friday that freshman guard Arella Guirantes has been granted permission to transfer.
A day after taking Oklahoma City down to the wire, Wayland Baptist couldn’t prevent the 10-run rule from being invoked Friday afternoon as the second-ranked Stars rolled to an 11-1, 7-inning win over the Pioneers in Sooner Athletic Conference action at Wilder Field.
