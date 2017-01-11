Best of the West 2017 - Agriculture Business WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the West as voted on by NewsChannel 11 viewers and KCBD.com users.



Best Ag Equipment Supplier

Hurst Farm Supply

105 Ave D. - Abernathy

2102 E Hwy 82 - Crosbyton

224 Hwy 82 East - Lorenzo

4801 Hwy 84 - Lubbock

1150 N 20th St. - Slaton

507 East Coliseum Dr. - Snyder

Best Ag Lender

FirstBank & Trust

2225 Hickory St. - Colorado City

9816 Slide Rd. - Lubbock

3405 22nd St. - Lubbock

7806 Indiana Ave. - Lubbock

6501 19th St. - Lubbock

4500 College Ave. - Snyder

1910 Lockwood - Tahoka

2000 Green Ave. - Wilson

Best Tractor Dealership

Hurst Farm Supply

224 Hwy 82 East - Lorenzo

105 Ave D. - Abernathy

2102 E Hwy 82 - Crosbyton

4801 Hwy 84 - Lubbock

1150 N 20th St. - Slaton

507 East Coliseum Dr. - Snyder

Best Irrigation Dealer

Eco-Drip

3051 IH 27 - Abernathy

1007 W. State Rd 114 - Levelland

4002 N. Guava Ave. - Lubbock

3136 E. Slaton Rd. - Lubbock