Best of the West 2017 - Agriculture Business WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the West as voted on by NewsChannel 11 viewers and KCBD.com users.
Best Ag Equipment Supplier
Hurst Farm Supply
105 Ave D. - Abernathy
2102 E Hwy 82 - Crosbyton
224 Hwy 82 East - Lorenzo
4801 Hwy 84 - Lubbock
1150 N 20th St. - Slaton
507 East Coliseum Dr. - Snyder
Best Ag Lender
FirstBank & Trust
2225 Hickory St. - Colorado City
9816 Slide Rd. - Lubbock
3405 22nd St. - Lubbock
7806 Indiana Ave. - Lubbock
6501 19th St. - Lubbock
4500 College Ave. - Snyder
1910 Lockwood - Tahoka
2000 Green Ave. - Wilson
Best Tractor Dealership
Hurst Farm Supply
224 Hwy 82 East - Lorenzo
105 Ave D. - Abernathy
2102 E Hwy 82 - Crosbyton
4801 Hwy 84 - Lubbock
1150 N 20th St. - Slaton
507 East Coliseum Dr. - Snyder
Best Irrigation Dealer
Eco-Drip
3051 IH 27 - Abernathy
1007 W. State Rd 114 - Levelland
4002 N. Guava Ave. - Lubbock
3136 E. Slaton Rd. - Lubbock