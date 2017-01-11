Another record high in Lubbock Wednesday, but freezing rain poss - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Another record high in Lubbock Wednesday, but freezing rain possible Friday

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Source: National Weather Service Source: National Weather Service
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Another record in Lubbock Wednesday, with highs across the region in the upper 70s and low 80s.

It will begin to cool on Thursday with highs falling back to the 50s to 70s. A strong cold front will enter the north and northeast south plains in late afternoon so the region from Floydada north to Childress with only make it to the low 50s to low 60s. Lubbock should be back to the mid 60s by Thursday afternoon.

All of the region will by much colder on Friday with near freezing early Friday and only in the mid 30s in the afternoon Friday and Saturday. With an approaching upper level system, low rain, freezing rain, sleet and some snow will be possible from Friday into Sunday. Some thunderstorms may hit the area by Sunday.

Ice will likely lead to some travel issues in the early hours Friday and especially late Friday into Saturday morning for areas near Lubbock and north into the panhandle.

