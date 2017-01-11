People of Faith Against the Death Penalty hold prayer vigil for - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

People of Faith Against the Death Penalty hold prayer vigil for first execution of 2017

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Death row inmate Christopher Wilkins (Source: Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice) Death row inmate Christopher Wilkins (Source: Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice)
(KCBD) -

The first execution of the year is scheduled to happen today, and the People of Faith Against the Death Penalty will hold an ecumenical prayer vigil tonight.

Unless halted, Christopher Wilkins, 48, is set to die for fatally shooting Willie Freeman, 40, and Mike Silva, 33, in Ft. Worth in 2005. During his trial, he said he killed them because he was tricked into paying $20 for a rock disguised as crack cocaine.

During the sentencing phase of his trial, Wilkins admitted to the 2005 double slaying and claimed he committed another murder and other crimes.

The People of Faith Against the Death Penalty will hold the prayer vigil at the corner of 15th Street and University Ave. in Lubbock at 5:45 p.m.

There are nine executions scheduled between now and June 28, 2017. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

