Best of the West 2017 - Entertainment WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the West as voted on by NewsChannel 11 viewers and KCBD.com users.
Best Bowling Center
Main Event
6010 Marsha Sharp Fwy
Best Family Entertainment
Main Event
6010 Marsha Sharp Fwy
Best Golf Course
The Rawls Course
3720 4th
Best Cheer
Ultimate Cheer Lubbock
7805 County Road 7050, Ste 601< /p>
Best Party Location for Kids
Altitude Trampoline Park
4525 Milwaukee Ave.
Best Place to Play Pool
Fast Eddie's Lubbock
7301 University Ave #400
Best Event Center
Autumn Oaks Event Center
10210 Woodrow Rd. - Wolfforth
Best Concert Venue
United Supermarkets Arena
1701 Indiana Ave.
Best Aquatic Center
Texas Tech Aquatic Center
3219 Main St.
Best Gymnastic School
Rock Solid Athletics
6029 45th St.
Best Dance Studio
Dance Warehouse Studio
5177 69th St.
Best Boxing Gym
iLoveKickboxing
9810 Slide Rd.