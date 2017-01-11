Best of the West 2017 - Entertainment WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the West as voted on by NewsChannel 11 viewers and KCBD.com users.



Best Bowling Center

Main Event

6010 Marsha Sharp Fwy

Best Family Entertainment

Main Event

6010 Marsha Sharp Fwy

Best Golf Course

The Rawls Course

3720 4th

Best Cheer

Ultimate Cheer Lubbock

7805 County Road 7050, Ste 601< /p>

Best Party Location for Kids

Altitude Trampoline Park

4525 Milwaukee Ave.

Best Place to Play Pool

Fast Eddie's Lubbock

7301 University Ave #400

Best Event Center

Autumn Oaks Event Center

10210 Woodrow Rd. - Wolfforth

Best Concert Venue

United Supermarkets Arena

1701 Indiana Ave.

Best Aquatic Center

Texas Tech Aquatic Center

3219 Main St.

Best Gymnastic School

Rock Solid Athletics

6029 45th St.

Best Dance Studio

Dance Warehouse Studio

5177 69th St.

Best Boxing Gym

iLoveKickboxing

9810 Slide Rd.