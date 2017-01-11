Best of the West 2017 - Food WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the West as voted on by NewsChannel 11 viewers and KCBD.com users.

Best Asian Restaurant

Thai Pepper

3702 20th St.

Best Italian Restaurant

Orlando's Italian Restaurant

2402 Avenue Q

6951 Indiana Ave

Best BBQ Restaurant

The Shack BBQ

2309 N. Frankford Ave.

Best Burger Restaurant

The Tailgate Sports Bar & Grill

417 Frankford Ave.

Best Caterer

Honeychild Catering Solutions

1407 Ave R

Best Thai Restaurant

Thai Pepper

3702 20th St

Best Ice Cream

Blue Oasis Italian Ice and Ice Cream

5217 82nd St #106

Best Donuts

Rise 'N' Shine Donuts

6302 Frankford Ave

8001 Quaker Ave

431 Frankford Ave

5604 Slide Rd

Best Coffee

J&B Coffee Co.

2701 26th St.

Best Family Restaurant

50th Street Caboose

5027 50th St.

Best Restaurant Buffet

Furr's

6001 Slide Rd

2817 S Loop 289

Best Happy Hour

Sonic

101 N. University Ave

1901 34th St & Ave S

1609 Martin Luther King Blvd.

4401 4th St

4904 Indiana Ave

4611 34th St

8010 S University

5202b 50th St

7220 Quaker Ave

5722 4th St

Best Place to go for a Beer

Caprock Cafe

3405 34th St

5217 82nd St

Best Salad Bar

SouperSalad

6703 Slide Rd.

Best Mexican Restaurant

Abuelo's

4401 82nd St

Best Pizza Restaurant

Capital Pizza

2705 26th St.

Best Dessert

The Choc'late Mousse Pie Bar

4210 82nd St #228

Best Fast Food

Chick-fil-A

6416 82nd St

6820 Slide Rd

312 University Ave.

6002 Slide Rd #68252

Best Ribs

Evie Mae's Pit Barbecue

217 US-62 - Wolfforth

Best Sports Bar

Nick's Sports Grill & Lounge

2323 Mac Davis Ln&

9806 Quaker

Best Steak

Texas Roadhouse

4810 S Loop 289

Best Taco

Torchy's Tacos

2407 9th St.

Best Upscale Dining

Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse

4701 112th St

Best Liquor Store

Spec's

6816 Slide Rd. Suite #12

Best Chicken Fried Steak

The Tailgate Sports Bar & Grill

417 Frankford Ave.

Best Breakfast Restaurant

Cast Iron Grill

620 19th St.

Best Nutritional Supplement Store

Powerhouse Nutrition

5217 82nd St.