Best of the West 2017 - Food WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the West as voted on by NewsChannel 11 viewers and KCBD.com users.
Best Asian Restaurant
Thai Pepper
3702 20th St.
Best Italian Restaurant
Orlando's Italian Restaurant
2402 Avenue Q
6951 Indiana Ave
Best BBQ Restaurant
The Shack BBQ
2309 N. Frankford Ave.
Best Burger Restaurant
The Tailgate Sports Bar & Grill
417 Frankford Ave.
Best Caterer
Honeychild Catering Solutions
1407 Ave R
Best Thai Restaurant
Thai Pepper
3702 20th St
Best Ice Cream
Blue Oasis Italian Ice and Ice Cream
5217 82nd St #106
Best Donuts
Rise 'N' Shine Donuts
6302 Frankford Ave
8001 Quaker Ave
431 Frankford Ave
5604 Slide Rd
Best Coffee
J&B Coffee Co.
2701 26th St.
Best Family Restaurant
50th Street Caboose
5027 50th St.
Best Restaurant Buffet
Furr's
6001 Slide Rd
2817 S Loop 289
Best Happy Hour
Sonic
101 N. University Ave
1901 34th St & Ave S
1609 Martin Luther King Blvd.
4401 4th St
4904 Indiana Ave
4611 34th St
8010 S University
5202b 50th St
7220 Quaker Ave
5722 4th St
Best Place to go for a Beer
Caprock Cafe
3405 34th St
5217 82nd St
Best Salad Bar
SouperSalad
6703 Slide Rd.
Best Mexican Restaurant
Abuelo's
4401 82nd St
Best Pizza Restaurant
Capital Pizza
2705 26th St.
Best Dessert
The Choc'late Mousse Pie Bar
4210 82nd St #228
Best Fast Food
Chick-fil-A
6416 82nd St
6820 Slide Rd
312 University Ave.
6002 Slide Rd #68252
Best Ribs
Evie Mae's Pit Barbecue
217 US-62 - Wolfforth
Best Sports Bar
Nick's Sports Grill & Lounge
2323 Mac Davis Ln&
9806 Quaker
Best Steak
Texas Roadhouse
4810 S Loop 289
Best Taco
Torchy's Tacos
2407 9th St.
Best Upscale Dining
Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse
4701 112th St
Best Liquor Store
Spec's
6816 Slide Rd. Suite #12
Best Chicken Fried Steak
The Tailgate Sports Bar & Grill
417 Frankford Ave.
Best Breakfast Restaurant
Cast Iron Grill
620 19th St.
Best Nutritional Supplement Store
Powerhouse Nutrition
5217 82nd St.