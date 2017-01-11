Warrant: Suspect in stolen car attempted to bribe witnesses after deadly crash

More details have been discovered about a crash that took the life of an 80-year-old woman on Dec. 29, 2016. According to a search warrant, the crash happened south of Shallowater at FM 2641 and County Road 1700 just before 3 p.m.

Deputies say 30-year-old Ozzy Roberts was driving a Ford Mustang, reportedly stolen from Pollard Ford, and ran a stop sign. The Mustang collided with 80-year-old Sandra Well's vehicle.

The warrant states Roberts ran from the scene. Two witnesses chased after him and held him until deputies arrived. Witnesses say Roberts smelled of alcohol at the time of the crash. The witnesses told police Roberts tried to bribe them with $3,000-$5,000, saying he has friends who could get the money. One witness told police Roberts tried to resist, but he tackled him about a mile from the crash scene, placed him in his own vehicle, and took him back to the scene to be arrested by the sheriff.

During the investigation, blood evidence was found in the Mustang on the front driver's side window and driver airbag. A search warrant for Roberts' DNA has been issued to test it against DNA found in the Mustang.

He has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid - death and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $260,000 bond.

