Voice of Hope offers guidelines for protecting kids from predators online

It's a nationwide problem that hits close to home, after Lubbock police arrested a man charged with sex trafficking of a child on Tuesday.

22-year-old Dimitrise Lyghts is in custody, facing an FBI warrant that includes sex trafficking of a child and weapons charges.

Lubbock police and their SWAT team took him in custody after a standoff Tuesday afternoon, while Lyghts was inside a home in the 2300 block of 92nd Street. Police say he finally came out close to 4 p.m.

Voice of Hope Rape Crisis center here in Lubbock works directly with victims of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Voice of Hope's Community Educator Leslie Timmons says it's important for Lubbock residents to understand the reality of this sex trafficking problem.

She gave us some numbers you might be surprised to hear, and some tips on how to help.

"It makes us very hopeful that we can continue that trend and prosecute these traffickers," Timmons said.

Timmons says getting a sex trafficking suspect off the streets is a victory, but she says their staff wasn't surprised when they heard about Tuesday's arrest.

Voice of Hope worked with 418 cases in 2016. Out of that number, 55 cases were sex trafficking, and 24 percent were minors.

"The dangerous thing is that people think we're safe here in Lubbock, that we don't experience the big city issues that say Houston or Dallas Forth Worth do. But we're not isolated like that. So it is an issue here, and it is an issue we have to educate people on and talk about so we can stop it," Timmons said.

Timmons says the average age for children to be targeted by sex traffickers is 12 to 14.

She says to look for these red flags:

"It's these kids that maybe start missing school, maybe their grades are dropping. They are dropping out of their hobbies, they're dropping out of their activities at school. They are isolating themselves from family and friends. They're on social media a lot more than normal...they could be in a domineering and controlling relationship with maybe an older person," she said.

Timmons says it's important to be aware of what your kids are doing online, and to talk to them about the dangers.

"You can monitor your kids on social media. You can monitor who they are talking to. If they have a smart phone, learn what apps they have and how to use them and what they are using them for. Learn who they are talking to on social media, learn who their friends are on Facebook," Timmons said.

Voice of Hope does have a 24 hour hotline number, and you can call their office number if you are interested in more resources to keep yourself and your children educated about this dangerous crime.

Hotline: (806) 763-RAPE (7273)

Office:(806) 763-3232

