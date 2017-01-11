LSO: Fleeing driver causes multi-car accident on South Loop - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LSO: Fleeing driver causes multi-car accident on South Loop

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

An attempted traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle led to a series of accidents on the South Loop near University on Wednesday night.

The wrecks happened around 5:30 p.m.

Lubbock Police officials say an off-duty LPD officer saw a sheriff's deputy in pursuit of a vehicle around 74th and University Ave. The off-duty officer joined the pursuit to assist the deputy. The pursuit continued onto Loop 289 and the off-duty officer was about a mile behind the pursuit when the crash happened.

Lt. Brian Taylor with the Lubbock Sheriff's Office says the driver fled when they attempted to pull him over, resulting in a crash where at least five vehicles were involved. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No officers were hurt.

The driver of the stolen car drove off and officers were not able to locate the stolen vehicle. Lubbock Police officials say the vehicle was stolen early Wednesday morning. The victim told police she started the vehicle to warm it up and left the key in the ignition while she went inside.

Authorities say they found the stolen vehicle abandoned in the county early Thursday morning. LPD is assisting in the accident investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94

    Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:35:08 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-04-15 08:00:39 GMT

    An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.

    An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.

  • North Korea rolls out missiles, other weaponry at parade

    North Korea rolls out missiles, other weaponry at parade

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:35:03 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:35:03 GMT

    North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.

    North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.

  • N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:34 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:34:52 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:34 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:34:52 GMT

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    •   
Powered by Frankly