LSO: Fleeing driver causes multi-car accident on South Loop

An attempted traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle led to a series of accidents on the South Loop near University on Wednesday night.

The wrecks happened around 5:30 p.m.

Lubbock Police officials say an off-duty LPD officer saw a sheriff's deputy in pursuit of a vehicle around 74th and University Ave. The off-duty officer joined the pursuit to assist the deputy. The pursuit continued onto Loop 289 and the off-duty officer was about a mile behind the pursuit when the crash happened.

Lt. Brian Taylor with the Lubbock Sheriff's Office says the driver fled when they attempted to pull him over, resulting in a crash where at least five vehicles were involved. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No officers were hurt.

The driver of the stolen car drove off and officers were not able to locate the stolen vehicle. Lubbock Police officials say the vehicle was stolen early Wednesday morning. The victim told police she started the vehicle to warm it up and left the key in the ignition while she went inside.

Authorities say they found the stolen vehicle abandoned in the county early Thursday morning. LPD is assisting in the accident investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.