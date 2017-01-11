Only on KCBD: Rep. Frullo talks healthcare as Trump plans for Obamacare repeal

Represntative Frullo sits down with KCBD to talk about changes coming to healthcare

In his first news conference since the election, President-Elect Donald Trump answered questions from reporters on Wednesday covering everything from his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

"We're going to be submitting, as soon as our secretary is approved, almost simultaneously, shortly thereafter, a plan. It'll be repeal and replace. It will be essentially simultaneously. It will be various segments you understand but will most likely be on the same day or the same week but probably the same day, could be the same, hour so we're gonna do repeal and replace. Very complicated stuff and we're gonna get a health bill passed. We're gonna get health care taken care of in this country," President-Elect Donald Trump said.

District 84 State Representative John Frullo is the Chairman for the Committee on Insurance.

Frullo said every bill that relates to the insurance industry will run through his committee.

"Texas is the tenth largest insurance market in the world, so we have a lot of responsibilities," Rep. Frullo said.

"Whatever they decide to do with the Affordable Care Act is going to take place within the first 100 days. That leaves us 40 days to put things in place as far as for all of us," he said.

Rep. Frullo said his staff is working on what they can put in place and if a high risk pool is needed.

"Is that something the federal government would do? Is that something we will do here in the State of Texas? We will have to put some things in place that hopefully will cover that, but yeah, that is a big responsibility," he said.

"What makes you so proud of what we have built here in this state?" we asked Rep. Frullo.

"Texas has a lot of great things going on. We have a real diverse economy, we have a great conservative government, we have a system in place that people want. They like our freedoms, they like our climate, they like our jobs, they like our low regulation, they are moving here," Rep. Frullo said.

A growing population with no shortage of bills filed. Last session more than 6,000 bills were filed.

"There's no shortage of ideas down there, where we run into issues is good ideas," Rep. Frullo said.

Rep. Frullo wants people to know his office is listening.

"You would be surprised how few people actually get in touch with us on a particular issue. Let us know what you are thinking. Why do you feel a certain way and we may be able to incorporate that into what we end up doing either do something or not do something or change what we've planned because of that information," Rep. Frullo said.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.