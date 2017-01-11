Bryce Gray Pays It Forward: 1/11

Tonight's Pay It Forward segment started out in Central Lubbock. We set up with our Pay It Forward sign seeking this week's playmaker.

Bryce Gray pulled into the parking lot after spotting our sign. Bryce told us that he wanted to help out a lady who cleans homes to make ends meet.

Bryce chose Janis Hamilton as this week's recipient of $300.

Bryce told us that Janis has worked every day of her life. He added that she lives in a home without heat and that her car recently broke down.

Bryce has been giving her a ride wherever she needs to go.

Bryce felt that she truly deserved a blessing in her life right now.

We made the journey to Woodrow where we found Janis cleaning a home.

When Janis opened the door, Bryce surprised her with $300.

Janis broke down in tears.

Janis said, "Really?" and tearfully accepted the money.

Janis added, "Thank you. My car just broke down and I need money to fix it."

Janis told us that bills add up quickly and that she hasn't been able to keep up with everything like she wishes she could.

She said thank you to everyone who made this possible.

Be looking for our Pay It Forward sign soon. You may become our next playmaker.

