Lady Raiders knock off #18 West Virginia

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Getting 21 points from Recee Caldwell, the Lady Raiders knocked off #18 West Virginia 75-66 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Tech trailed by 8 after 1 but outscored the Lady Mountaineers by 22 in the 2nd and 3rd quarters and then held off a West Virginia comeback.

Ivonne CookTaylor chipped in 17 points, Arella Guirantes scored 14 and had 10 rebounds and Larryn Brooks netted 11 points.

The Lady Raiders are now 10-0 at the USA. With this big win over a ranked opponent, Texas Tech is 11-5 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12.

The Lady Raiders visit Oklahoma 2 p.m. Saturday.

