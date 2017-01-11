I Beat Pete: Free Throw Rematch vs. Monterey Lady Plainsmen

In December of 2015, Devin Ward and I beat the Monterey girls in a Free Throw challenge. The result didn't sit well with Coach Jill Schneider.

This season, Monterey won the Caprock Classic Large School Girls Championship. They then opened District beating Abilene Cooper and Coronado.

Sitting at 17-5, Coach Schneider wanted a rematch and we were happy to take them on again. Check out this second chance challenge.

Monterey is at Lubbock Cooper next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

