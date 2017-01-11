Temperatures dropping overnight into Friday morning - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Temperatures dropping overnight into Friday morning

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

After a day of record setting heat in Lubbock, with a high of 80 degrees, wintry weather is back in the region by late Thursday night.

The colder air will start moving south into the south plains late in the afternoon on Thursday and move across the region by midnight leading to some very cold temperatures by Friday morning. Lows will be back to the 20s in the northern south plains, near freezing in Lubbock and in the 30s for the remainder of the region Friday morning.

The cold air will stay in place through the weekend with highs on Friday and Saturday likely to stay in the mid to upper 30s.

Due to the arctic air and increasing precipitation chances a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet will be possible into early Sunday for areas of the region. Some snow could arrive in the northern south plains early Sunday morning replacing the wintry mix.

As of now the most likely areas to have travel issues will be in the north, northeast south plains and panhandle regions. For the central portions, including Lubbock it will be mostly rain with periods of sleet and freezing rain and possibly a few thunderstorms by Sunday.

Rainfall amounts could exceed one inch by the end of the weekend.

