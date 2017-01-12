Best of the West 2017 - Health WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the West as voted on by NewsChannel 11 viewers and KCBD.com users.
Best Pharmacy
Walgreens
602 Avenue Q
1619 50th St.
6404 Indiana Ave.
3009 Slide Rd.
5206 4th St.
2417 82nd St.
4847 Slide Rd.
5115 98th St.
6420 82nd St.
Best Medical Day Spa
The Spa by Sheena
8008 Slide Rd.
Best Dentist
Rodger L. McCuistion
7805 Slide Rd.
Best Endocrinologist
Mohammed Bakdash
4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy.
Best Home Health
Accolade Home Care
5201 Indiana Ave #200
Best Health Clinic
Grace Clinic
4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy
2412 50th St
Best Physician - Family Practice
Kirk J. Tiemann
8214 Milwaukee Ave.
Best Physical Therapist
Physical Therapy Today
4138 19th St
2431 S Loop 289
5236 80th St
Best Orthodontist
Wentz Orthodontics
4013 84th St
Best Cardiologist
Jason T. Bradley
3514 21st St
Best Outpatient Surgery
Grace Health System
4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy
2412 50th St
Best Podiatrist
Ben Fluhman of Grace Clinic Podiatry Center
4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy
Best OB/GYN
Duncan Burkholder
4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy
Best Orthopedic Physician
Kevin Crawford of Lubbock Sports Medicine
4110 22nd Pl;
Best Pediatrician
Doug Klepper
7501 Quaker Ave
Best Plastic Surgeon
R. Clark Mooty
10105 Quaker Ave.
Best ENT
Philip A. Scolaro
3802 22nd St.
Best Dermatologist
Richard Hope
3601 22nd St.
Best Weight Loss/Diet Center
California Medical Weight Management
6205 43rd St.
Best Eye Care
Ginter Eyecare Center
5713 82nd St
Best Senior Living
Crown Point Health Suites
6640 Iola Ave.
Best Retirement Community
Raider Ranch
6548 43rd St.
Best Plastic Surgery Center
Lubbock Plastic Surgery Institute
4102 24th St #305
Best Tanning Salon
Always Tan & Skin Care Center
4601 S Loop #29
Best Hearing Aids
Cornerstone Audiology
5738 82nd St
Best Hospice
Hospice of the South Plains
4413 82nd St.
Best Sleep Aid Center
Grace Sleep and Neurology Center
3815 23rd St.
Best Family Counseling
Ann Noble
8200 Nashville Ave.
Best Freestanding ER
West Texas ER
7905 Milwaukee Ave.
Best Allergy Clinic
Allergy & Asthma Clinic of West Texas
3502 22nd St.
Best Urologist
Obie L. Stalcup
4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy.
Best Urgent Care Center
Kingspark Urgent Care Center
7501 Quaker Ave.
Best Hospital
UMC
602 Indiana Ave.
Best Medical Equipment
Family Mobility
1901 50th St.
Best Lasik Surgery Center
West Texas Eye Associates
5109 80th St.
Best General Surgeon
Dr. Sharmila Dissanaike
3601 4th St.
Best Laser Hair Removal Clinic
Laser Dynamics Skin Care Center
3601 22nd St.
Best Chiropractor
Korey Kothmann - Lubbock Advanced Physical Medicine
2230 Indiana Ave
Best Optical Store
Ginter Eyecare Center
5713 82nd St
Best Radiologist
Charles H. Wheeler
3720 20th St.