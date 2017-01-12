Qualified Texas veterans continue to receive waiver of college tuition, fees

The Texas Supreme Court recently upheld the Hazlewood Act, a Texas law meant to provide college tuition support for veterans like Philip Gaona.

"I first enlisted in 2008, and then I was in for four years," Gaona said.

Gaona says joining the Marines was a way to get out of Shallowater and see the world.

"My first tour was in 2009, October to May, and that was in Helman Province, Afghanistan…..and my second one was on a naval ship to uh….it was about an 11 month tour around the world. But mainly to, outside of Libya, for during the Gaddafi era," Gaona said.

But, when it was time for him to come home and continue his education, he was thankful the Hazlewood Act was there for him to rely on.

"It's nice to know that Texas actually recognizes veterans in that sense to help them through school and to give us as many hours as they do to go to school and have that payment exempted," Gaona said.

Gaona relied on people like Bernice Flett, the Program Coordinator for the Military and Veterans Program at Texas Tech, to better understand how the act could serve him.

"The Hazlewood exemption is a Texas law," Flett said. "It's a waiver of tuition and most fees for any veteran that qualifies, up to 150 credit hours of benefits."

Support she says is crucial for veterans and can ultimately change lives.

"It's very important because of the exemption, they don't have to pay out of pocket. Most of that tuition and most of the fees every semester so they can use the funds they would pay toward tuition to support their family," Flett said.

Flett reminds prospective students, this act is available for a variety of Texas veterans.

"The surprising thing about Hazlewood, you only have to have served 181 active duty days. No matter what they've done in their service time, whether it be in Iraq fighting on the ground, or they were maybe behind a desk, they've served, and the great state of Texas is supporting them. That is the best part of it," Flett said.

Gaona says the Hazlewood Act was a crucial part to jump-starting his future.

"It's worked out really well knowing that's gonna cover my tuition and I'm not having to struggle to find money to pay for school," Gaona said.

Flett says the last day to register for the Hazlewood Act is that last day of class of each semester.

If you, or someone you know are a veteran who enlisted in Texas, and would like to find out more about the Hazlewood Act, check out the links below:

